Where Community Meets Concrete with Andy Po | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Andy Po, owner of Homebase Skate Shop in Bethlehem, to talk about the evolution of skateboarding as a sport and a culture. Andy shares how he got into skateboarding and the process of growing comfortable and building skills on the board.

Andy and Mike discuss the physicality of skating and the importance of understanding how to take care of your body so you can continue for years to come. Plus, how Homebase teaches kids the basics of skating through their Push Ahead program, and the value of including skaters and skateparks in communities.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/11/26)

