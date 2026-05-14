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Active Lehigh Valley

Helping Girls Find their Voices with Molly Eigen | Active LV

By Margaret McConnell
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell is joined by Molly Eigen, Chief Mission Delivery Officer with Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, to talk about the organization's mission to meet girls' changing needs and help them build vital skills.

Molly emphasizes the beauty of a screen-free environment like a day camp or overnight camp and shares stories of how her daughter's first experience at camp helped both of them grow.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/14/26)

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Active Lehigh Valley Molly EigenGirl Scouts of Eastern PAYouthNature
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
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