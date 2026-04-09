Easton's Largest Open Space with Keith Lampman-Perlman | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell sits down with Keith Lampman-Perlman, Executive Director of the Historic Easton Cemetery, to look at cemeteries' role as public gathering spaces and the opportunity they provide to get outside in nature.

Keith explains how every visit to the cemetery can be different with beautiful designs and plenty of wildlife to observe. Plus, the upcoming Green Traill 5K, which supports the Easton Cemetery's operations.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/9/26)

