Dance It Out with Corrine Kanetski | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell sits down with Corrine Kanetski, also known as The Dance Dietician, to explore dance as a way to stay active and healthy both physically and mentally.

Corrine explains how dancing with a partner can create a connection and improve your improvisational skills, and the different types of dancing and steps that will help you glide across the dance floor.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/12/26)

