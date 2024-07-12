Outdoor Adventures for Generations to Come with Rob Neitz | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Rob Neitz, manager of the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, to talk about the endless opportunities for outdoor recreation at PA State Parks. Whether you're interested in mountain biking, swimming, camping, hiking, or just spending a nice day in nature, one of Pennsylvania's 124 parks will provide the escape you're looking for.

Rob talks about the parks within short driving distance of the Lehigh Valley, as well as some can't-miss parks a bit further out. He provides tips to make the most of your park visit, and explains how DCNR is adjusting to growing numbers of visitors.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/11/24)