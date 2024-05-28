"Don't Undervalue Yourself and What You Can Bring" with Chris Bongo and Jessica Edris | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett starts by welcoming Chris Bongo, a board member for the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ+ Community Center, engineer at AirProducts, and active community volunteer. They talk about his belief that a diversity in perspectives is valuable in nonprofits, the importance of feeling like you belong in a room, and his inspirations for getting involved in the way he does.

Then, Laurie sits down with Jessica Edris, founder of Good Collective, which is built on the foundation of good people doing good work for good causes. Jessica discusses her journey into the professional side of the nonprofit world, her idea of fundraising as asking for support instead of asking for money, and how she continues to pursue her goal of saving the world.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/27/24)