Bringing Unique Skills to the Table with Doug Downing and Maggie Walters | A Closer Look

This episode's guests provide a look at two ends of the spectrum - someone with years of volunteer experience and someone just emerging as a community leader.

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is first joined by Doug Downing of Fulton Bank to talk about his time volunteering throughout the community and holding leadership roles for nonprofits. They talk about the inspiration he draws from his family and the stories that make all the work worthwhile.

Then, Laurie talks with Maggie Walters of United Way about beginning her volunteer career, and about bringing unique skills to the table and ensuring that seats are open at the table for the next generation of volunteers.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/29/24)