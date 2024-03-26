"Invite Yourself": Being a Person of Action with Nancy Dischinat, Diane Donaher, and Sal Verrastro | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett begins by talking with Nancy Dischinat, Executive Director of Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, about her years of dedication to the community. They discuss the importance of inviting yourself to get involved and being taught as a child to "pick up your feet and put 'em down" every single day.

Then, Laurie welcomes Diane Donaher, District Governor, and Sal Verrastro, Chapter President, for Rotary International. They explain the benefits a Rotary Club has on a community and the world, as well as their work to "act locally, think globally."

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/25/24)