A Closer Look

"Invite Yourself": Being a Person of Action with Nancy Dischinat, Diane Donaher, and Sal Verrastro | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:53 AM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett begins by talking with Nancy Dischinat, Executive Director of Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, about her years of dedication to the community. They discuss the importance of inviting yourself to get involved and being taught as a child to "pick up your feet and put 'em down" every single day.

Then, Laurie welcomes Diane Donaher, District Governor, and Sal Verrastro, Chapter President, for Rotary International. They explain the benefits a Rotary Club has on a community and the world, as well as their work to "act locally, think globally."

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/25/24)

Tags
A Closer Look Nancy DischinatDiane DonaherSal VerrastroWorkforce Board Lehigh ValleyRotary ClubLehigh ValleyvolunteeringCommunity
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
