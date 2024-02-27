© 2024
A Closer Look

"This Is What Makes Community" with Jason King Jones and Carol Obando-Derstine | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:46 AM EST

Laurie Hackett begins this episode by welcoming Jason King Jones, Artistic Director for Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, to talk about his journey to his position. He highlights the joy he gets from being involved in a community like the Lehigh Valley, which he's found a love for after being here for only a short time.

Then, Laurie sits down with Carol Obando-Derstine, active community volunteer, to discuss the duty she feels she has to give back as an immigrant. They discuss mentoring and the acts of showing kindness and reaching your hand out to others.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/26/24)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
