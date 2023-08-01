-
Caring for the Community: Third Street Alliance's Kerry Beidleman and Cay Galgon's Diane Donaher | A Closer LookLaurie Hackett speaks with Kerry Beidleman from the Third Street Alliance for Women & Children about his role as a volunteer board member, then welcomes Diane Donaher from Cay Galgon Life House about her organization's residential and community programs.
-
Caring for the Community: Third Street Alliance's Kerry Beidleman and Cay Galgon's Diane Donaher | A Closer LookLaurie Hackett speaks with Kerry Beidleman from the Third Street Alliance for Women & Children about his role as a volunteer board member, then welcomes Diane Donaher from Cay Galgon Life House about her organization's residential and community programs.