Caring for the Community: Third Street Alliance's Kerry Beidleman and Cay Galgon's Diane Donaher | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett begins by welcoming Kerry Beidleman, a volunteer board member with the Third Street Alliance for Women & Children in Easton to talk about the agency's services and resources, his role as a board member, and how volunteerism is a major value in his family.

Then, Laurie chats with Diane Donaher, Executive Director of Cay Galgon Life House in Bethlehem about her organization's residential and community programs, the importance of collaboration, her other volunteer experience at HSI and the Rotary Club, and how people can get involved at Cay Galgon.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/31/23)