Caring for the Community: Third Street Alliance's Kerry Beidleman and Cay Galgon's Diane Donaher | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT

Laurie Hackett begins by welcoming Kerry Beidleman, a volunteer board member with the Third Street Alliance for Women & Children in Easton to talk about the agency's services and resources, his role as a board member, and how volunteerism is a major value in his family.

Then, Laurie chats with Diane Donaher, Executive Director of Cay Galgon Life House in Bethlehem about her organization's residential and community programs, the importance of collaboration, her other volunteer experience at HSI and the Rotary Club, and how people can get involved at Cay Galgon.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/31/23)

A Closer Look Kerry BeidlemanDiane DonaherThird Street Alliance for Women & ChildrenCay Galgon Life Housecommunity programsShelterhomelessnesspregnancyvolunteerismnonprofitsA Closer Look
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
