-
"Don't Undervalue Yourself and What You Can Bring" with Chris Bongo and Jessica Edris | A Closer LookLaurie Hackett welcomes Chris Bongo of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ+ Community Center and Jessica Edris of Good Collective to talk about their inspirations for giving back.
-
"Don't Undervalue Yourself and What You Can Bring" with Chris Bongo and Jessica Edris | A Closer LookLaurie Hackett welcomes Chris Bongo of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ+ Community Center and Jessica Edris of Good Collective to talk about their inspirations for giving back.