"Spirit of Community Collaboration" with Jessica Edris and Megan van Ravenswaay | Perspectives

John Pearce sits down with Jessica Edris, Project Administrator for Lehigh Valley 250, and Megan van Ravenswaay, Executive Director of the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society, to explore the exciting events coming for next year for the country's 250th anniversary.

Jessica and Megan talk about the five-year-long planning process for LV 250, what residents can expect locally, and hopes that visitors to neighboring Philadelphia will be drawn to our region as well.

(Original air-date: 11/27/25)

