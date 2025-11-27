© 2025
"Spirit of Community Collaboration" with Jessica Edris and Megan van Ravenswaay | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published November 27, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST

John Pearce sits down with Jessica Edris, Project Administrator for Lehigh Valley 250, and Megan van Ravenswaay, Executive Director of the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society, to explore the exciting events coming for next year for the country's 250th anniversary.

Jessica and Megan talk about the five-year-long planning process for LV 250, what residents can expect locally, and hopes that visitors to neighboring Philadelphia will be drawn to our region as well.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/27/25)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
