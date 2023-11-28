© 2023
A Closer Look

Giving Back Is a Family Affair with Laura McHugh and Mike Butz | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published November 28, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST

Laurie Hackett welcomes Laura McHugh of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and Mike Butz of the Alvin H. Butz Company to talk about what inspires them to give back, being able to see the major impacts they're having, and the importance and joy of being involved in the community with their families.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/27/23)

Tags
A Closer Look Laura McHughUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyMike ButzAlvin H. Butz Inc.FamilynonprofitscharityCommunityLehigh Valley
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
