Giving Back Is "Like A Warm Hug" with Kurt Landes and Tanya Tyler | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett begins this episode by welcoming Kurt Landes, President and GM of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs andIronPigs Charities. They discuss the charity side of the IronPigs that many people don't know about. Kurt shares his inspirations, the group effort that goes into the organization's work, and the joy of seeing children benefit from what IronPigs Charities does.

Then, Laurie is joined by Tanya Tyler, recent ATHENA Leadership Honoree and enthusiastic community leader. The pair talks about how she impacts youth through art, the messages she aims to teach, and her mindset behind giving back.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/30/23)