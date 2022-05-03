Sammy Caiola | WHYY

Sammy Caiola is WHYY News’ first-ever gun violence prevention reporter. She is committed to doing trauma-informed journalism driven by the communities she covers. She has been a health reporter for the last eight years, first at The Sacramento Bee and then at Capital Public Radio. Her podcast, "After the Assault," explores the journey to justice and healing for survivors of sexual violence. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, dancing, and playing with her Labrador, Pepper.