Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Altovise Love-Craighead knows a lot about trauma - she lost her younger brother to gun violence in 1997.

She’s been drawing on that experience since to teach police officers to be more empathetic, and helpful, toward residents. WHYY’s Sammy Caiola got her take on public safety.

(Original air-date: 2/22/23)