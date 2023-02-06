Philly’s Driving Equality Act Inspires Similar Policy in Memphis After Tyre Nichols Killing

A Philadelphia law called the Driving Equality Act, which changes when police can pull people over for vehicle violations, has inspired a city councilmember in Memphis to consider a similar policy. Five Memphis police officers were recently fired after beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death during a traffic stop last month.

