© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHYY Regional News

Philly’s Driving Equality Act Inspires Similar Policy in Memphis After Tyre Nichols Killing

By Sammy Caiola | WHYY
Published February 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST
2021-04-2-k-paynter-52nd-street-businesses-april-21-3-768x512.jpg
Kimberly Paynter
/
WHYY
A Philadelphia police cruiser is parked between Arch and Market streets in West Philadelphia on April 2, 2021.

A Philadelphia law called the Driving Equality Act, which changes when police can pull people over for vehicle violations, has inspired a city councilmember in Memphis to consider a similar policy. Five Memphis police officers were recently fired after beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death during a traffic stop last month.

WHYY’s Sammy Caiola has more.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 2/6/23)

WHYY Regional News
Sammy Caiola | WHYY
Sammy Caiola is WHYY News’ first-ever gun violence prevention reporter. She is committed to doing trauma-informed journalism driven by the communities she covers. She has been a health reporter for the last eight years, first at The Sacramento Bee and then at Capital Public Radio. Her podcast, "After the Assault," explores the journey to justice and healing for survivors of sexual violence. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, dancing, and playing with her Labrador, Pepper.
See stories by Sammy Caiola | WHYY