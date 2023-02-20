© 2023
WHYY Regional News

Safe Path Monitors Fan Out Over Philadelphia High Schools to Deter Violence

By Sammy Caiola | WHYY
Published February 20, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST
Malik Smith patrols the area around West Philadelphia High School at dismissal time, trying to stop trouble before it starts.

WHYY’s education, gun violence, and health reporters teamed up to learn how gun violence in Philadelphia is impacting students. This story is part of their series: Safe Place.

The School District of Philadelphia launched a pilot program at the start of the school year that posts adults around six high schools at dismissal time, in hopes of reducing violence near campuses. They plan to expand to 12 more schools in the next two years.

At the end of January an Overbrook High School student was shot and injured on his way to school in the morning, making the need for safety measures on and near campus even more clear. WHYY’s Sammy Caiola visited the new Safe Path program.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 2/16/23)

