Jillian Forstadt | WESA
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette met with management Monday for an initial round of contract negotiations. WESA’s Jillian Forstadt reports it’s the first meeting between the two parties since employees walked out last month.