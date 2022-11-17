© 2022
PA State News

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Union Members Meet with Management, Negotiations Ongoing

By Jillian Forstadt | WESA
Published November 17, 2022 at 1:53 AM EST
Picketers on the North Shore on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette met with management Monday for an initial round of contract negotiations. WESA’s Jillian Forstadt reports it’s the first meeting between the two parties since employees walked out last month.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/economy-business/2022-11-14/will-the-strike-end-post-gazette-union-members-and-management-are-at-the-bargaining-table

(Original air-date: 11/16/22)

Jillian Forstadt | WESA
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
