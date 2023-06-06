Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2023

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2023.

Shows #1357 to #1360; 4-May-2023 to 25-May-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for May was Michael Brückner.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Al Gromer Khan - Trance - Khanart

BK&S - The Vlagtwedde Tapes - Manikin

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Submerging in a Forgotten Pond - Iapetus Music

Bridge to Imla - Imaginary Rooms - none

Cosmic Ground - Entropy - Studio Fleisch

Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Weathering the Storm - Spotted Peccary Music

DASK - Born from the Stars - SynGate

Dave Luxton - Stellafane Skies - Wayfarer

Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt

Jaymie Rose Hennegan - A Moment in Time - Alien Tribes

Michael Brückner - Recycled Life disk 1 - Cyclical Dreams

Michael Brückner - Recycled Life disk 2 - Cyclical Dreams

Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate

Michael Brückner - Trees of Olivandá - SynGate

Peter Mergener - New Horizons - Spheric Music

Robert Schroeder - Floating Music - Spheric Music

Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music

Steve Roach - Rest of Life - Projekt

Volker Lankow - Rain of Drones - Iapetus Music

Volker Lankow - The Transience of Life - Iapetus Music

