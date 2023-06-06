© 2023
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published June 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2023.

Shows #1357 to #1360; 4-May-2023 to 25-May-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for May was Michael Brückner.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Al Gromer Khan - Trance - Khanart
BK&S - The Vlagtwedde Tapes - Manikin
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Submerging in a Forgotten Pond - Iapetus Music
Bridge to Imla - Imaginary Rooms - none
Cosmic Ground - Entropy - Studio Fleisch
Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Weathering the Storm - Spotted Peccary Music
DASK - Born from the Stars - SynGate
Dave Luxton - Stellafane Skies - Wayfarer
Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - A Moment in Time - Alien Tribes
Michael Brückner - Recycled Life disk 1 - Cyclical Dreams
Michael Brückner - Recycled Life disk 2 - Cyclical Dreams
Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate
Michael Brückner - Trees of Olivandá - SynGate
Peter Mergener - New Horizons - Spheric Music
Robert Schroeder - Floating Music - Spheric Music
Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach - Rest of Life - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Rain of Drones - Iapetus Music
Volker Lankow - The Transience of Life - Iapetus Music

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Galactic TravelsMichael BrücknerFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
