Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2023
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2023.
Shows #1357 to #1360; 4-May-2023 to 25-May-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for May was Michael Brückner.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Al Gromer Khan - Trance - Khanart
BK&S - The Vlagtwedde Tapes - Manikin
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Submerging in a Forgotten Pond - Iapetus Music
Bridge to Imla - Imaginary Rooms - none
Cosmic Ground - Entropy - Studio Fleisch
Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Weathering the Storm - Spotted Peccary Music
DASK - Born from the Stars - SynGate
Dave Luxton - Stellafane Skies - Wayfarer
Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - A Moment in Time - Alien Tribes
Michael Brückner - Recycled Life disk 1 - Cyclical Dreams
Michael Brückner - Recycled Life disk 2 - Cyclical Dreams
Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate
Michael Brückner - Trees of Olivandá - SynGate
Peter Mergener - New Horizons - Spheric Music
Robert Schroeder - Floating Music - Spheric Music
Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach - Rest of Life - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Rain of Drones - Iapetus Music
Volker Lankow - The Transience of Life - Iapetus Music
