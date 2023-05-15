On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-05-18

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Michael Brückner continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk one from Recycled Life on Cyclical Dreams Records.

You will also hear new releases by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music, by Jaymie Rose Hennegan on Alien Tribes Music, and by Bridge to Imla.

The latest show's playlist (May 11 - show #1358) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.