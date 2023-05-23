On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-05-25

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Michael Brückner concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from Recycled Life on Cyclical Dreams Records.

You will also hear new releases by Steve Roach on Projekt Records, by Rudy Adrian on Spotted Peccary Music, and by DASK on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (May 18 - show #1359) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.