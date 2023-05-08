On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-05-11

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Michael Brückner continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Crossing of Zone 3 on SynGate Records.

You will also hear new releases by Peter Mergener on Spheric Music, by Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen on Spotted Peccary Music, and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (May 4 - show #1357) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.