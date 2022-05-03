Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2022.

Shows #1301 to #1304; 7-April-2022 to 28-April-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for April was Juta Takahashi.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Bertrand Loreau - Let the Light Surround You - Spheric Music

Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music

Dave Bessell and Liam Boyle - Imaginator - Groove Unlimited

Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer

Feralia Planitia - Feralia Planitia - Deserted Island Music

George Wallace - The Art of Imagining - Airborn

Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music

Ian Boddy - Modulations II - DiN

Juta Takahashi - Albion - Lunisolar

Juta Takahashi - Light and Shadows - Lunisolar

Juta Takahashi - Music for Urban Promenades - Lunisolar

Juta Takahashi - Music for Urban Promenades II - Lunisolar

Kubusschnitt - The Core - none

Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate

Michael Stearns - Planetary Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt

Paul Ellis and Jared White - Unbroken Spirit - Groove Unlimited

Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music

Serena Gabriel with Steve Roach - Seeing Inside - Soundquest Music

Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt

Various Artists - Tone Science Module No. 6: Protons and Neutrons - DiN

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.