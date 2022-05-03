© 2022
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published May 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2022.

Shows #1301 to #1304; 7-April-2022 to 28-April-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for April was Juta Takahashi.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Bertrand Loreau - Let the Light Surround You - Spheric Music
Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music
Dave Bessell and Liam Boyle - Imaginator - Groove Unlimited
Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer
Feralia Planitia - Feralia Planitia - Deserted Island Music
George Wallace - The Art of Imagining - Airborn
Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music
Ian Boddy - Modulations II - DiN
Juta Takahashi - Albion - Lunisolar
Juta Takahashi - Light and Shadows - Lunisolar
Juta Takahashi - Music for Urban Promenades - Lunisolar
Juta Takahashi - Music for Urban Promenades II - Lunisolar
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate
Michael Stearns - Planetary Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt
Paul Ellis and Jared White - Unbroken Spirit - Groove Unlimited
Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music
Serena Gabriel with Steve Roach - Seeing Inside - Soundquest Music
Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt
Various Artists - Tone Science Module No. 6: Protons and Neutrons - DiN

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
