Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2022.
Shows #1301 to #1304; 7-April-2022 to 28-April-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for April was Juta Takahashi.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Bertrand Loreau - Let the Light Surround You - Spheric Music
Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music
Dave Bessell and Liam Boyle - Imaginator - Groove Unlimited
Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer
Feralia Planitia - Feralia Planitia - Deserted Island Music
George Wallace - The Art of Imagining - Airborn
Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music
Ian Boddy - Modulations II - DiN
Juta Takahashi - Albion - Lunisolar
Juta Takahashi - Light and Shadows - Lunisolar
Juta Takahashi - Music for Urban Promenades - Lunisolar
Juta Takahashi - Music for Urban Promenades II - Lunisolar
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate
Michael Stearns - Planetary Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt
Paul Ellis and Jared White - Unbroken Spirit - Groove Unlimited
Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music
Serena Gabriel with Steve Roach - Seeing Inside - Soundquest Music
Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt
Various Artists - Tone Science Module No. 6: Protons and Neutrons - DiN
