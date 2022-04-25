On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-04-28

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Juta Takahashi continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Music for Urban Promenades II on Lunisolar Records.

You will also hear new music by Robert Schroeder on Spheric Music and by Paul Ellis and Jared White on Groove Unlimited Records.

The latest show's playlist (April 21 - show #1303) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.