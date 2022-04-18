On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-04-21

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Juta Takahashi continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Music for Urban Promenades on Lunisolar Records.

You will also hear new music by one of the artists on the latest of the Tone Science series on DiN Records and by Kubusschnitt.

The latest show's playlist (April 14 - show #1302) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.