Northampton County has launched a new interactive online map designed to help residents and local officials better understand housing needs and identify opportunities for development and preservation.

The Northampton County Housing Landscape Map was developed in collaboration with the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. The tool brings together 40 layers of information, including housing costs, eviction rates, existing affordable housing, property parcels, conserved land and infrastructure.

County Executive Tara Zrinski says the goal is to turn information about local housing needs into opportunities for action.

Residents, municipalities, developers and nonprofit organizations can use the map to explore housing conditions, locate subsidized housing, compare land-use information and access municipal zoning resources. Users can also print maps and add their own data.

Lehigh Valley Justice Institute officials say the project was developed at no expense to the county’s taxpayers. Data scientist Eli Laurin led the map’s development, drawing information from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Northampton County GIS.

Officials emphasize that the map does not determine whether a property can be developed.