With Thanksgiving upon us and the winter holidays approaching, Governor Josh Shapiro is asking Pennsylvanians to remember their neighbors who may not have enough to eat.

Shapiro joined Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya and volunteers Wednesday at Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, where they packed food for distribution. Shapiro says the holiday season is an opportunity to recognize the role food banks play in communities throughout the year.

“It’s also a moment where we gotta recognize that there’s a lot of folks who don’t have the blessings we all have. And so food banks like this make sure that not just on Thanksgiving, but every day, they’re getting the nourishment and the care that they need.”

The governor says addressing food insecurity requires support from both the public and private sectors. He pointed to increased state funding for food banks, expanded connections between farmers and communities in need, and free breakfast for all 1.7 million public school students in Pennsylvania.

Ulukaya says Chobani wants to play a role in those efforts, including through its growing presence in the Lehigh Valley. The company is building a new manufacturing facility in Allentown and plans to fund additional refrigerated space at Second Harvest, allowing the food bank to accept more fresh and perishable food.

“And we are demonstrating how business, and the government and NGO can come together and solve this essential problem."

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to make a difference this holiday season by donating food, making financial contributions, or volunteering with their local food banks and hunger-relief organizations.

