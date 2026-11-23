Good Shepherd Rehabilitation cut the ribbon Thursday on their new Autism and Neurodevelopmental Wellness Center, a 5,400-square-foot facility at 250 Cetronia Road in Allentown. The center is designed to provide therapy, wellness programming, and opportunities for social connection for neurodivergent individuals of all ages and their families.

The center was developed in response to Good Shepherd’s 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment, which identified a need for more resources for people with autism, ADHD, traumatic brain injuries, sensory processing differences, and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Karen Long, Good Shepherd’s Vice President of Outpatient Services, says the facility doesn’t just offer a new model of care, but a new model of community. It’s designed to be a space for individuals to grow, families to connect, and communities to come together.

Services will include occupational, physical and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and care navigation. The center will also offer music, art and yoga programs, social groups, and activities designed to help participants build everyday skills and independence.

A dedicated community space called the Neuro Nest will give teens and adults opportunities to connect through gaming, crafts, and other recreational activities. Caregivers and siblings will also have access to support programs.

Good Shepherd says the goal is to create a welcoming environment where neurodivergent individuals and their families can find not only professional services, but also a sense of belonging.

The center is expected to open to the public six days a week in early December.

