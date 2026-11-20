PPL Electric Utilities is supporting the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s “Call Utilities Now” campaign, which aims to connect customers with assistance earlier and make available programs easier to access. The Company wants customers to seek out these services before they fall behind on energy bills, as higher electricity supply prices and colder weather put additional pressure on household budgets.

PPL says more than 100,000 customers have received help through payment assistance, energy-efficiency, and hardship programs between January and October of this year.

One of those programs, OnTrack, provided $124 million in benefits, with participating customers saving an average of about 60% on their monthly bills. Operation HELP also distributed $1.4 million in grants and matching funds to more than 3,000 customers. Meanwhile, eligible households received another $8.72 million through the federally funded LIHEAP program, which helps cover heating costs.

Customers shouldn’t wait until they’re behind on payments to ask for help. LIHEAP grants, for example, don’t require customers to have a past-due balance, while Operation HELP may assist households whose incomes are slightly above the limits for other programs.

PPL is also planning to expand assistance in 2027. The maximum annual OnTrack credit will increase by approximately 60%, and PPL will add $1.5 million to its annual weatherization funding, bringing the total to $13.5 million.