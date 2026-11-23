Northampton Community College is one of 274 colleges and universities named a 2026 Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The recognition honors institutions that demonstrate a commitment to nonpartisan voter education, registration, and turnout.

NCC developed a democratic engagement action plan, secured President David Ruth’s commitment to full student voter participation, and previously earned recognition for having a highly established action plan.

The college’s efforts are coordinated through NCC Votes, which works with faculty to incorporate civic learning into the classroom and provides students with opportunities to engage with local issues and elected officials. The program also helps students navigate the voting process through events like Vote Early Day.

Nykolai Blichar-Bakun, NCC’s Director of Student Life and Leadership Development, emphasized that NCC believes “every student should have the opportunity, resources, and confidence to make their voice heard.” The goal is to help students understand the value of their voices and experiences.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge works with colleges and universities nationwide to make civic learning and democratic participation an ongoing part of campus life, rather than something limited to election season. The organization says their goal is to help students develop lifelong habits of informed civic engagement and participation in American democracy.

