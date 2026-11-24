On Thanksgiving in 2024, more than 1,100 cooking fires were reported nationwide. As families prepare for the holiday this year, safety officials are reminding people to stay alert in the kitchen.

State Farm reports paying more than $371 million for over 4,900 indoor and outdoor cooking related fire claims between January 2025 and November 10 of this year. Pennsylvania ranked fifth nationwide, with $17.2 million in paid claims.

Unattended cooking is a leading cause of kitchen fires. The National Fire Protection Association recommends staying in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling, keeping flammable items away from heat sources, and maintaining a three-foot safety zone around cooking equipment for children and pets. Officials also warn against using oil-based turkey fryers because of the risk of serious fires and burns.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is also reminding residents to prepare for other holiday emergencies. Nearly 82 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, while burns, cuts, and vehicle accidents can lead to increased emergency room visits.

The Red Cross recommends checking vehicle conditions and weather forecasts before traveling, packing an emergency and first aid kit, wearing seat belts, and avoiding distracted or impaired driving.