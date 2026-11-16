On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Rudy Adrian. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Beyond the Sleepy Hills on Spotted Peccary Music. You will also hear new music by Ümlaut on Audiobulb and on Driftworks, part of the SITE project.

Listen to the show on Thursday, November 19, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (November 12, show #1528) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.