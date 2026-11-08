On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-11-12

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Rudy Adrian. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Reflections on a Moonlit Lake on Spotted Peccary Music. You will also hear new music by Fields We Found on Quiet Details.

Listen to the show on Thursday, November 12, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (November 5, show #1527) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

