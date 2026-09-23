Hearing on State of PA Latino Community Held in Easton | WDIY Local News

A two-hour public hearing was held at Easton City Hall Tuesday as part of the 2026 Pennsylvania Latino Convention. The hearing covered struggles and successes of the state’s Latino community in areas like education, economic development, health care, housing, violence, and civic engagement.

PA Latino Convention Chair Norman Bristol Colón told lawmakers Pennsylvania is now home to about 1.3 million Latinos. That’s roughly 10% of the state’s population.

“We are one of the fastest growing communities in the Commonwealth, driving a major share of statewide population growth.”

He said the community’s relatively young population is also reshaping Pennsylvania’s schools and workforce.

Education was a major focus of the hearing. Bianca Reyes of the Pennsylvania Association of Hispanic School Administrators called for more bilingual educators, stronger English learner programs, and expanded college and career opportunities.

“Bilingualism is a superpower. It is an educational and economic asset. Invest in bilingual educators, dual language programs, and professional learning that prepares teachers to support multilingual students while maintaining rigorous expectations.”

Witnesses also highlighted the economic pressures Latino families are facing, including lower wages, barriers to homeownership, and food insecurity.

Organizers said the testimony is intended to help shape political priorities and resource allocation in Harrisburg. Legislative Latino Caucus Chair Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said lawmakers came to hear what is working and what isn’t.

“Our community is growing, our contributions are undeniable, and our collective power is real.”

