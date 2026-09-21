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Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Expands in Eastern PA | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published September 21, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley joined PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll to announce that the Shapiro Administration will direct $32 million in federal investments to build electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the eastern region of Pennsylvania as part of the Community Charging phase of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.
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Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley joined PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll to announce that the Shapiro Administration will direct $32 million in federal investments to build electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the eastern region of Pennsylvania as part of the Community Charging phase of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

Pennsylvania is putting $32 million in federal funding toward new electric vehicle charging stations across the eastern portion of the state. The Shapiro Administration was in Bethlehem to announce the project on Friday, and to open Pennsylvania’s fiftieth federally funded EV charging station.

The funding is provided through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program. It’s part of a larger $108 million investment in public charging stations in communities statewide.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says the state’s initial focus was building a reliable charging network along major highways. Now, they’re working to bring infrastructure to local communities.

“Reliable EV travel requires a network of charging stations beyond just an interstate network. The charging stations that we have in development and open allows us to move forward with what I consider the most critically important part – community charging funding opportunities.”

PennDOT estimates the $32 million allocated to eastern Pennsylvania could fund roughly 80 to 85 charging stations. These chargers could be installed at grocery stores, businesses, doctors’ offices, libraries, and places of worship. Federal funding will cover up to 80% of the cost.

Becky Bradley, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, says local input will help determine where chargers are needed.

“What we heard is that convenience, accessibility, all of that really matters. People want charging where they’re already going; where they shop, where they work, where they recreate.”

Applications for the funding are now open and will be accepted through March 12, 2027.
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WDIY Headlines Electric VehiclesMike CarrollPennDOTBecky BradleyTransportationBethlehem
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
See stories by James Zipprodt
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