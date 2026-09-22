Bethlehem Food Co-Op Sets Official Opening for Market | WDIY Local News

The Bethlehem Food Co-Op Market is now around 15 years in the making, a long process that’s become much more drawn out than many expected. Opening was once set for 2023 before being pushed back three times.

Now, the Co-Op has set an official opening date of December 5, 2026, with several preview events scheduled to begin in October.

The Bethlehem Co-Op Market seeks to foster physical, social, and economic health through healthy, affordable food that is locally produced, sustainable, humane, and natural. Bringing the vision to life will be the result of “many years of commitment from so many people who believed in the idea,” according to Todd Mertz, the Market’s Board co-chair.

Nearly 1,800 people, referred to as member-owners, have invested in the vision. Now the organization is calling on those supporters to give them the final bit of momentum necessary to officially launch the store. During Preview Markets, visitors can shop from local vendors and purchase pre-filled grocery grab bags, with all funds directly supporting the co-op’s grand opening.

Membership is not required to shop at the market. The public is welcome to attend Preview Markets every other Thursday of October and every Saturday from October 3 - November 14.

The Bethlehem Co-Op has received more than $3 million in taxpayer dollars, including a $2.9 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant and Community Development Block Grant funding from the City of Bethlehem.

