WDIY Welcomes Jessica Aviva as Development Strategist to Strengthen Long-Term Growth and Sustainability

WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, has engaged Jessica Aviva, Ph.D., as Development Strategist, an investment in building the fundraising infrastructure and resources needed to support the station’s future growth and long-term sustainability while building upon the generosity, trust, and longstanding support of the donors, sponsors, and community partners who have made WDIY’s work possible.

Aviva will work closely with WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell, staff, and board leadership to strengthen the station’s overall development program. Her work will focus on creating sustainable fundraising systems, expanding individual and corporate support, strengthening donor cultivation and stewardship, identifying new funding opportunities, and developing strategies that position WDIY for continued growth.

The new role comes as WDIY continues to adapt to a changing public media funding environment while investing in the local programming, technology, and community partnerships necessary to serve the Lehigh Valley for years to come.

“WDIY has accomplished tremendous growth with a very small staff, but our next chapter requires us to build the infrastructure behind that growth,” said McConnell. “Jessica brings the strategic experience we need to help us move from simply raising money to building a comprehensive development program that can sustain WDIY well into the future. This is an investment not only in fundraising, but in the long-term strength of the station.”

WDIY’s development strategy will place increased emphasis on donor retention and engagement, recurring giving, leadership gifts, sponsorship growth and a stronger pipeline of prospective supporters. The station is also implementing new ways to measure fundraising performance and organizational health so that development decisions are increasingly driven by meaningful data.

"Our work will focus on creating a development program that is strategic and sustainable. That means deepening relationships with the people and organizations who already believe in WDIY while creating new opportunities for others to invest in its future." Jessica Aviva

Aviva brings extensive nonprofit development and leadership experience to WDIY. She has helped secure more than $35 million for nonprofit programs and projects and has experience with individual, philanthropic and corporate giving as well as local, state and federal grants. Her background also includes serving as a nonprofit development director and executive director, creating fundraising and strategic plans, and coaching nonprofit boards and staff.

“I’m excited to work with WDIY at such an important moment in its history,” said Aviva. “WDIY has earned the support of this community over many years, and that support is the foundation for what comes next. Our work will focus on creating a development program that is strategic and sustainable. That means deepening relationships with the people and organizations who already believe in WDIY while creating new opportunities for others to invest in its future. Ultimately, we want to build the capacity that will allow the station to continue delivering the programming that makes it a vital part of the region’s civic and cultural life.

The initiative reflects WDIY’s broader focus on strengthening its financial resilience following the loss of federal public broadcasting funding. Recent strategic planning identified significant opportunities to better connect donor cultivation, fundraising systems, board engagement and operations while building upon WDIY’s strong community support.

Aviva’s work will be conducted through Good Collective, a mission-centered consulting firm that helps nonprofits, civic organizations, and community initiatives build the strategy, systems, and organizational capacity needed to grow and sustain their impact. The partnership gives WDIY access not only to Aviva’s development leadership, but also to the broader expertise and resources of the Good Collective team as the station strengthens its fundraising infrastructure.