WDIY Shares Fiscal Year-End Station Update

As we close Fiscal Year July 2025–June 2026, we want to thank our volunteers, donors, underwriters, listeners and staff for what has been one of the most challenging, and ultimately one of the most successful, years in WDIY’s history.

This year began with the unprecedented loss of approximately 15% of our operating revenue following the elimination of Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding, forcing us to rethink nearly every aspect of our business model. We are now at the one-year anniversary of rescission.

At the same time, the station navigated governance and legal matters related to bylaw amendments adopted to strengthen the organization’s ability to respond to an evolving public media landscape. Questions raised by a small group of volunteers regarding these governance changes required consultation with legal counsel and resulted in approximately $10,000 in unplanned legal expenses.

Although these efforts required considerable organizational resources, the Board continues to focus on moving the organization forward while maintaining strong governance and positioning WDIY for long-term success.

Despite these significant challenges, I am proud to report that WDIY will close FY2025–2026 cash flow positive for the first time in three fiscal years.

This achievement is the result of careful financial management, strategic decision-making, extraordinary community support and the dedication of our volunteers, staff and Board. We wouldn’t be celebrating this moment without a community that believed in us and invested in our future. Your generosity helped make this possible, and we’re grateful beyond words.

Financial Stability Through Change

Over the past year, we focused on strengthening WDIY’s financial foundation while preparing for a post-CPB future.

Highlights include:

Achieved a balanced operating year despite the permanent loss of federal funding and unexpected legal expenses.

Completed the transition to Embassy Bank and refinanced our line of credit, strengthening our financial position.

Transitioned to a new bookkeeping provider, reducing costs by approximately $2,650 per month while maintaining financial reporting quality.

Secured new and increased foundation support, including grants from the Baker Foundation, Presser Foundation and Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, along with continued major donor support.

Received support from multiple community-organized fundraising events, including benefit concerts that introduced WDIY to new audiences and demonstrated tremendous grassroots support.

Hosted our first-ever fundraising event, Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares, introducing WDIY to a new audience and securing strong corporate sponsorship support.

Delivered our most successful fall fundraising campaign in the past 10 years, reaching a record total in a shorter timeframe.

Preparing WDIY for the Future

Rather than simply reacting to the loss of CPB funding, we began building the next chapter of WDIY.

This year, we launched comprehensive strategic assessments focused on:



Engineering modernization

Digital automation and operational efficiencies

Succession planning

Development strategy and fundraising systems

These initiatives will provide the Board with data-driven recommendations that will guide major decisions over the coming years and position WDIY for long-term sustainability.

Additionally, we are communicating regularly with public radio stations in the NPR network about best practices, lessons learned and future opportunities. Our Executive Director, Margaret McConnell, regularly attends and participates in NPR network meetings, working groups and the network’s annual partner meeting in Washington, D.C.

Programming and Journalism

Our programming remained remarkably stable thanks to the dedication of our volunteers.

During the year, we:



Added or expanded six Community Affairs programs and podcasts: HerStory, Restoring Petals, Trailblazers, Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy and Q:LV, while continuing to refresh programming with new volunteer hosts.

Added three short features, including Landmarks with Leon, Megan’s Museum Minute and When Good Things Happen.

Trained dozens of new volunteers for NPR coverage, music programming and Community Affairs, ensuring continuity for key local content.

Expanded partnerships with DeSales University and local schools through internships, career pathway education initiatives and Broadcast Now!

Co-produced the digital-only video podcast “Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big” with PBS39 and ts—brand elevation.

Our journalism and programs also continued to earn statewide recognition.

This year, WDIY received:



17 Pennsylvania Professional Keystone Media Awards, ranking second only to WHYY among all stations.

A Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award for local news coverage of the No Kings protest written by volunteer Mike Flynn, competing against both commercial and public broadcasters statewide.

Community and Volunteer Engagement

WDIY’s greatest strength continues to be the community that surrounds it.

This year, we:



Addressed volunteer concerns through multiple Special Membership Meetings focused on improving transparency, communication and engagement.

Participated in dozens of community festivals and public events throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Conducted a Volunteer Survey to evaluate how best to recognize and support our volunteers in meaningful and sustainable ways. Results will be shared later this summer.

Partnered with organizations including Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Valley Financial Advisors, Second Harvest Food Bank, Morton Brown Family Wealth, Valley Youth House and numerous nonprofit organizations to create meaningful community impact.

Operations

While continuing to operate with aging infrastructure, we made important progress.

During the year, we:



Repaired critical broadcast equipment following multiple signal interruptions.

Continued planning for future digital infrastructure upgrades.

Renewed key facility and tower lease agreements.

Completed major software and database transitions that will improve long-term efficiency and reduce costs.

Maintained full operations with more than 150 volunteers accessing the building throughout the day and evening despite the loss of our electric elevator for nine months.

Looking Ahead

While WDIY has emerged from one of the most difficult periods in its history on solid financial footing, significant work remains. Our greatest challenge over the next year will be investing in the technology needed to ensure the station remains reliable, resilient and positioned for the future.

We have reached a point where portions of our broadcast infrastructure are nearing the end of their useful life. Immediate repairs totaling $7,200 are required to resolve ongoing issues affecting our on-air audio levels and overall broadcast reliability. These repairs are necessary simply to maintain our current operations.

Beyond these immediate needs, WDIY must undertake a much larger transformation. As our analog equipment continues to age, our station must modernize its transmission systems and migrate to an IP-based audio delivery system. This transition will improve reliability, reduce long-term risk, increase operational flexibility and position WDIY to meet the changing technical standards of the public radio system.

The estimated minimum investment for this modernization is $116,000. Securing these funds will be one of our highest priorities in FY2026–2027 through a combination of foundation grants, major gifts, corporate support and community fundraising.

We recognize that donations came in as a means of reacting to a critical time of need. That need has not gone away. Federal funding will not be reinstated. Our future survival relies on this community continuing to support us.

If you gave last year after rescission, please consider renewing your gift.

At the same time, we will continue implementing the strategic initiatives launched this year, including:



Completing our engineering, automation and succession planning assessments.

Building a more sustainable and diversified fundraising program.

Strengthening Board engagement and governance.

Investing in local music and community programming.

Conducting community listening sessions to get feedback on our programming.

Expanding partnerships that increase WDIY’s impact throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Continued Community Support

The challenges before us are significant, but so is the momentum we have built. Ending this fiscal year with a positive operating result, despite the permanent loss of 15%% of our operating revenue and unexpected legal expenses, demonstrates that WDIY is resilient, adaptable and supported by a community that believes in independent public media.

At a time when trusted, local sources of information and meaningful community connection are more important than ever, public radio plays a vital role. WDIY provides thoughtful journalism, diverse voices, cultural programming and a shared space for conversation and discovery.

Sustaining that service depends on the continued support of listeners, members, donors, underwriters and volunteers who recognize its value.

With continued strategic investment and community support, we are confident that WDIY will not only preserve its service to the region but emerge as a stronger, more sustainable organization for the decades ahead.

With deep gratitude,

WDIY Staff and Board of Directors

