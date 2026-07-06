Looking Back on Coca-Cola Park's One-of-a-Kind 250 Celebration | WDIY Local News

Thousands of people packed Coca-Cola Park Friday night for Liberty Ignited: A Lehigh Valley Salute to America at 250 — a community celebration marking the nation's 250th anniversary and kicking off Independence Day festivities across the region.

The event featured patriotic performances, historical reenactors, tributes to veterans and first responders, and family activities before the evening culminated in what organizers billed as the largest drone and fireworks display ever presented at Coca-Cola Park.

Hundreds of synchronized drones lit up the night sky with patriotic images set to music before giving way to a massive fireworks spectacular that was five times larger than a normal IronPigs show.

Attendees had diverse reasons for joining in on the celebration. Brianna Moyer and her family were celebrating people like her dad.

“My dad was in the military and it’s always been a super important day, and we love celebrating this country and the patriotism of it.”

The celebration was presented by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in partnership with Discover Lehigh Valley, America250PA, Lehigh County, and several other regional organizations as part of the statewide America 250 commemoration.

The evening also showcased local history with colonial-era demonstrations, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, musical performances, historical exhibits, and a display of classic American automobiles representing more than a century of automotive history. Organizers said the goal was to celebrate both the nation's founding and the Lehigh Valley's role in its story.

