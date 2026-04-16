State Funding to Support Allentown Service Line Replacement | WDIY Local News

As part of a statewide investment announced Wednesday by Governor Josh Shapiro, Lehigh County Authority (LCA) has secured $15.4 million dollars in funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to continue lead service line replacements in the City of Allentown.

According to a press release, the funding includes $7.3 million in grant funding and $8.2 million in low-interest financing and will support the replacement of approximately 1,000 lead service lines, along with expanded investigation work to identify remaining unknown materials across the system.

The investment is part of a broader $284 million dollar package supporting water infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania aimed at improving water quality, modernizing systems, and protecting public health. The project will include full replacement of lead service lines on both the public and private side, as well as continued efforts to identify unknown public and private service line materials in Allentown.

Customers will receive advance notice prior to construction, and LCA will coordinate closely with property owners throughout the replacement process to minimize disruption.

This latest award builds on LCA’s ongoing lead service line replacement program. More information about LCA’s Lead Service Line Replacement Program is available at: www.lehighcountyauthority.org/leadfree