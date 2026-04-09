Lehigh County Debates Joining Regional Juvenile Detention Center | WDIY Local News

Discussions surrounding a regional youth detention center co-operated by Lehigh County have been ongoing for about two years. The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners discussed an ordinance to join the agreement Wednesday night.

The proposal calls for Lehigh, Berks, Dauphin, and Lackawanna Counties to establish the Southeast Youth Detention Agency to operate a youth detention facility in Berks. By joining the 20-year agreement, each county would be allocated ten beds out of at least 40 available at the facility.

Current estimates place an annual operating cost around $10.5 million, with each county responsible for approximately $2.6 million.

Dauphin County formally entered the agreement in January and Lackawanna County signed on in February. Officials expect the partnership to address a shortage in detention space that’s led to detained juveniles being sent to facilities as far away as Ohio, or being prematurely released.

Multiple Lehigh County officials praised the plan during Wednesday’s meeting, saying that ignoring the opportunity for a regional approach would be a “major blunder.”

Others weren’t so sure, expressing concern that a 20-year agreement may be too long as the needs of communities and young people change over time. Some speakers during public comment urged commissioners to slow the process and explore possible alternatives closer to home.

But those in favor say participation in this new multi-county facility would help regulate costs while providing a safe option for youth.

Commissioners are scheduled to hold a final vote on the ordinance on April 22.

