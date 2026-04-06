Miller-Keystone Launches Campaign with Area Hotels | WDIY Local News

Miller-Keystone Blood Center has announced a month-long blood donation promotion called “Room for Life.” The campaign is spearheaded by the Joshi Hotel Group and runs through April 30.

“Room for Life” seeks to increase donor participation amidst a national blood shortage. Each participating hotel has been assigned a unique sponsor code that can be presented when donating at a Miller-Keystone location in Allentown, Bethlehem, or Easton. At the end of the month, results will be tracked to determine the hotel that garnered the most donations.

The partnership provides an opportunity to aid the blood supply for area hospitals while encouraging friendly competition.

Participating Lehigh Valley hotels include Best Western Allentown, The Grand Eastonian Hotel & Suites, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport, Springhill Suites Allentown Center Valley, and more. A full list of participants and campaign details can be found at giveapint.org/room-for-life .

Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds for trauma care, cancer treatment, surgery, and childbirth. At the beginning of this year, the Red Cross reported a 35% drop in national supply and a shortfall of 40,000 units of blood. Miller-Keystone officials say consistent donor participation is essential to fill that gap.

This is not the first unique campaign Miller-Keystone has held to encourage blood donations. During the month of March, every donation made at one of the organization’s locations using a sponsor code triggered an anonymous donation to WDIY.

