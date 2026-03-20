Northampton County Passes Non-Discrimination Ordinance | WDIY Local News

A non-discrimination ordinance passed by Northampton County Council Thursday night declared the County’s intention to “promote the rights and opportunities of all persons to participate in the social, cultural, recreational, and economic life of the County.” It also promises a push for equal opportunity in employment, housing, education, health care, and use of public services.

The ordinance also establishes a County Human Relations Commission similar to that of the state of Pennsylvania, with the purpose of receiving and investigating claims of discrimination occurring in Northampton County.

Northampton County Executive Tara Zrinski will be tasked with appointing seven members to the Commission. These members will be approved by County Council and will reflect the protected classes defined in the ordinance.

Protected classes include race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity or expression, disability, age, and sex, including pregnancy. New safeguards for physical and mental disabilities allow employers to evaluate whether an applicant is able to perform job duties, but prohibits them from refusing to hire someone because of a disability. The legislation also ensures reasonable modifications in housing when needed for a disabled resident.

Counties are permitted under state law to establish their own Human Relations Commission. Lehigh and Delaware Counties are just two nearby that have already established non-discrimination ordinances.

The ordinance has strong public support as state and federal agencies with the same duties see overwhelming numbers of complaints, leading to long waits for investigations and resolutions.

