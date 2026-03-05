Community Heritage Day Set to Return | WDIY Local News

© 2026
WDIY | By Mike Flynn
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:47 PM EST
Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites

Historic Bethlehem Museum and Sites is bringing back Community Heritage Day which was last held in 2019.

According to a press release, the community is invited to experience the sights and sounds of 18th-century Bethlehem in the Colonial Industrial Quarter, an essential part of the nation’s newest World Heritage Site.

The free event will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At Community Heritage Day, the public can visit the 10-acre quarter, widely regarded as the nation’s first industrial center, to discover a variety of hands-on activities and living-history demonstrations highlighting trades that shaped 18th-century life, including blacksmithing, tin smithing, leatherworking and open-hearth cooking.

Most buildings will be open for free visits, including the 1750 Smithy blacksmith; the newly restored Grist Miller’s House; and the 1762 Waterworks — the nation’s first pumped municipal water system. At the Luckenbach Mill, visitors can meet artists representing 18th-century trades working alongside contemporary artists from the Lehigh Art Alliance.

Families can also purchase an Activities Pass for the kids to explore 18th-century crafts and trades through tin punching, creating a clay pinch pot and making a leather keychain.

For more information on the event, visit HistoricBethlehem.org.
