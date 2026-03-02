Two New Public Kiosks Offering Drug Overdose Prevention Supplies | WDIY Local News

Residents can now find two public kiosks in Allentown and Slatington stocked with naloxone, hygiene items, and life-saving harm reduction supplies, thanks to funding through a state opioid settlement. Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol announced Thursday that the vending machines are now operational 24 hours a day.

The machines seek to reduce barriers to accessing life-saving supplies, according to Joe Martellucci, Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Administrator. Evidence shows that providing easier access to overdose prevention supplies leads to fewer overdose deaths.

Both machines also provide wound-care kits, hygiene items, and other basic health supplies that residents may not always be able to travel to purchase. People can obtain the supplies free of charge and anonymously. Officials hope this will reduce stigma around overdose prevention and increase the likelihood that the life-saving tools will be used.

Narcan and other overdose-prevention supplies will be available as needed. Other items like clothing require a QR code and are limited to one set per person every month in hopes of ensuring broad community access. Onboard Wi-Fi allows inventory and maintenance needs to be tracked in real time.

Molly Stanton, Assistant Administrator of Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, emphasized that the machines do not encourage behavior, but rather prevent fatal overdoses and connect people to resources without judgement.

The Slatington kiosk is located at the D&L Trailhead Pavilion at 89 Main Street. The Allentown kiosk is located at Treatment Trends, Inc. at 24 South 5th Street.

