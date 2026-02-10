Lehigh County Commissioner Changes Party Affiliation | WDIY Local News

On Monday, Lehigh County Commissioner Ron Beitler, who was reelected as a Republican last November, announced that he has changed his party registration to Independent. The shift was caused mostly by what Beitler calls an “increasingly polarized political climate” where gaining power is held at higher priority than solving local issues.

Beitler served two terms as a Lower Macungie Township supervisor before taking over for retiring County Commissioner Percy Dougherty in 2021. His focuses included unseen costs of warehouses and preserving farmland.

Following his change in affiliation, Betiler emphasized that his priorities and duties as Commissioner will not change. Current priorities include keeping property taxes affordable, encouraging balanced land development, and focusing “on the nuts and bolts of county government.”

In a statement released Monday, Beitler noted increasing frustration from voters on the state of the federal government, saying that residents want a local government that will make meaningful progress. According to a Gallup poll, Independents have now surpassed both major parties in political identification nationwide, with 45% of U.S. adults identifying with the Independent party.

Beitler expressed his belief that counties are well suited for Independent governance, with day-to-day functions that differ from national politics, providing services in areas like mental health, drug and alcohol, and children and youth.

Beitler has four years remaining in his second term. His party shift creates no functional difference for him or the County Commission under the Lehigh County Home Rule Charter. That is unless Beitler does not complete his term, at which point his replacement would be required to be registered as an Independent.

