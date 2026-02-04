Coca-Cola and IronPigs Will Not Renew Partnership | WDIY Local News

Allentown’s Coca-Cola Park, known for being the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, will likely be changing names in the near future, as officials from both organizations announced Tuesday the upcoming conclusion of their naming rights partnership.

The 20-year agreement was created along with the team and the stadium in 2007, and will conclude in September 2027 without renewal.

ABARTA Coca-Cola, which is the exclusive distributor of Coca-Cola beverages throughout most of Pennsylvania, has been supporting IronPigs Charities, the team’s 501c3 nonprofit, and has contributed to community and charity events, like the Phillies Winter Caravan, IronPigs Charities Golf Outings, and Meet the Team fundraisers. Since their inception, the IronPigs and IronPigs Charities have provided more than $3 million in grants to regional nonprofits, as well as thousands of in-kind donations.

Despite the conclusion of this partnership, ABARTA Coca-Cola’s involvement in the Lehigh Valley will reportedly continue. Roger Maher, Vice President of Sales, highlighted the “meaningful traditions” the two parties have created, and said that their commitment to the community “remains strong as ever.” Additionally, Coca-Cola products will still be available at IronPigs games.

By the end of the agreement, more than 11 million fans will have been welcomed to Coca-Cola Park for IronPigs games, and hundreds of thousands more for other events. No other Minor League team has hosted as many fans in its first 20 years.

IronPigs President and General Manager, Kurt Landes, acknowledged the nostalgia many may feel for the ballpark and its name, but emphasized that their search for a new naming rights partner will align with an ongoing commitment to community impact in their “next successful chapter.”

